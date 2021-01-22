Texas sues Biden administration over halt to deportations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Friday moved to stop President Joe Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations, bringing one of the first lawsuits against his new administration.

In rushing to court not even a week after Biden was sworn in, America's biggest red state signaled that it was ready to resume the role of chief antagonist to a Democratic president's immigration agenda, after four years of cheering on Donald Trump's hardline policies along the southern border.

The federal lawsuit seeks a halt to the deportation moratorium “for certain noncitizens" that was to begin Friday. Biden has already signed a raft of executive orders, including one revoking Trump's mandate that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation.

Texas claims the moratorium violates an agreement, signed in the waning weeks of Trump's presidency, that required the federal government to run changes to immigration enforcement past the state first. Legal scholars, however, have questioned whether the agreement could allow states to stop Biden administration policies. BuzzFeed News first reported the Trump administration signing similar agreements with Republican leaders in several states.