Texas Supreme Court sides with Gov. Abbott, temporarily blocks mask mandates

"We won't stop working with parents, doctors, schools, business + others to protect you and intend to win that [temporary injunction] hearing," Jenkins said.

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said Sunday that his district will continue to enforce a mask mandate when students and staff return to district campuses Monday morning, despite the Texas Supreme Court ruling.

"The order that was issued by the Supreme Court applied to Dallas County, and it's listed, 'Clay Jenkins and Dallas County,' it did not say one word about Dallas ISD in that order. And so, I have been on the phone with my attorneys all afternoon and they are 100% unanimous," Hinojosa said.

"We are going to have the mask mandate tomorrow. We're going to be benevolent; we're going to be nice, but we're going to be firm and we're going to enforce it," the superintendent said.

Bexar County officials also said Sunday night they will continue to enforce the mask mandate in public schools and city facilities, despite the state Supreme Court ruling.