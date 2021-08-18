Texas teacher's legacy of kindness lives on after her death

Pete Metzgar, who is active with Pinksocks, had also agreed to take it, and a colleague from Raleigh picked it up and got it to him weeks later when they met up for work in Alabama. From there it went back to North Carolina when Metzgar took it to his home in Charlotte.

Metzgar, who travels frequently for his work in telemedicine, started posting online to find someone to take it West, but finally when he traveled to Phoenix in June, he arranged to leave it with a friend.

The stone's journey stalled there, and it looked like it wasn’t going to make it out of Arizona in time for the start of school in El Paso. So Monica Aguilera, whose job at Shook Elementary is to help connect students with outside resources, made a weekend road trip to retrieve it. She had dinner in Phoenix with Metzgar’s friend and returned with the rock — seeing “rainbows everywhere” on the drive home.

As Aikens' students followed the rock's journey online, they met virtually with Shook Elementary teacher Lindsay Taylor's first grade class and learned about each other's cities.

Taylor said the exchange was a ray of hope in a trying year that inspired her students to come up with their own gestures of kindness.