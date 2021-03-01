Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts

Abbott, a Republican, blamed the power failures on the state’s grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, commonly known as ERCOT. But the three-member commission appointed by Abbott has oversight authority over ERCOT.

Abbott's spokesman Renae Eze said in a short statement that the governor thanks Walker “for her years of service to the State of Texas." The statement did not reflect on Walker's performance ahead of the outages.

Walker struggled in two lengthy appearances before legislative panels investigating the state's electric grid breakdowns, the commission's response and the lack of communication with the public over the approaching storm.

She initially said her agency has little control over ERCOT, but later said it has total control. Lawmakers questioned her knowledge of her agency’s authority and the decision to reduce or reassign enforcement staff charged with policing the utility companies.

“Despite the treatment I received from some legislators, I am proud that I spoke the truth," Walker wrote.