Texas twins born minutes apart but in different years

Annie Jo was born at 11:55 p.m. on December 31 and Effie Rose was born at 12:01 a.m. on January 1. https://t.co/Ma94M6CVRQ — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) January 3, 2023

A set of fraternal twins born in Denton, Texas, will likely share a lot of things in life, including their DNA, but their birth year won’t be one of them.

Kali Jo and Cliff Scott's babies, Annie Jo and Effie Rose, timed their arrivals minutes apart but in separate years, new mom Kali Jo Scott told KDFW-TV.

Scott had checked into Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton about a week and a half before the twins’ due date.

Annie Jo was born at 11:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, making her the last baby born at the hospital in 2022. Meanwhile, Effie Rose held out until 12:01 a.m. to be the hospital’s first baby of 2023.

“We had kind of joked, like, ‘wouldn’t it be funny if…’ with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend,” Scott told the TV station. “It turned out that was more of a possibility than we realized.”

Scott said it was “hilarious and super fun.”

“You always still want to make sure they have their own individual personality and know that they are special and unique,” she said. “One will always get the glitter and confetti of New Year’s Eve and one gets to kick it off with a brand-new year on New Year’s Day.”

