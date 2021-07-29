Texas voting standoff jeopardizes pay for up to 2K workers

Most Texas lawmakers have other jobs where they make their real money. But for much of their staff, a state salary is how they pay their bills.

Some members of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus have pledged to cover their staffers' salaries themselves. And while Republicans have been less vocal as a group about their staff salaries, the potential pinch has not gone unnoticed.

"The implications to the operations of the House are significant,” Republican Rep. William Metcalf, who chairs the Committee on House Administration, said in a memo this week.

Beyond payroll, the memo said, Abbott's veto means staff will be responsible for fully funding their own health insurance. Leases and phone lines for lawmakers' district offices will be canceled. And cleaning and disinfection services for the House Chamber will stop as COVID-19 infection and hospital rates are rising again in Texas and much of the U.S.

For now, Rodriguez will carry on. On a recent workday, his wife and 15-moth-old daughter joined him on the 70-mile trip from their home in San Antonio to his office at the Capitol in Austin. At one point he held the toddler on one side and a phone on the other, speaking softly on a work call as his wife set up a crib. He likes to keep them nearby — a family unit that appreciates the value of hard work and public service.