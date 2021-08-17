Thai asphalt giant implicated in Venezuela sanctions case

There is no indication Tipco knew what services Achabal was providing Venezuela even as it acted as a financial intermediary allowing the company to evade compliance with sanctions.

But investigators obtained documents that suggest Achabal tried to hide its dealings with Venezuela, at one point presenting purchase orders from an Australian vendor specializing in fuel handling equipment to justify more than $800,000 in two transfers to Achabal’s bank account in Portugal.

“Law enforcement is unaware whether these supporting documents reflect actual business dealings and are being reused by Nobrega to provide justification for the wire transfers, or whether they were completely fabricated," the federal agent said in his affidavit.

Tipco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criminal complaint.

But CEO Chaiwat Srivalwat, in an email to AP last year, said that any payments to third parties at PDVSA’s request “strictly corresponded” to its oil purchases from Venezuela.

“Tipco is a PDVSA client, not the Venezuelan central bank,” Jean-Pierre Pastor, Tipco’s representative in Venezuela, wrote in bold and underlined text in an email to PDVSA in January 2020 complaining of the frequent requests for it to pay its vendors.