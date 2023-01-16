 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

The 988 helpline, health gadgets at CES and childhood obesity recommendations | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some health, science and technology stories. 

  • Callers keep flooding 988, the mental health and suicide prevention helpline.
  • Health gadgets are among the items at this year’s CES show in Las Vegas.
  • And there are new recommendations regarding childhood obesity.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Watch Now: How to beat an afternoon slump, and more videos to improve your life

Here are four ways to boost your energy levels when you’re in an afternoon slump, five apps to upgrade your mental health, and more videos to improve your life.

How to perk up when you're in an afternoon slump
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to perk up when you're in an afternoon slump

  • Updated
  • 0

It is common for people to feel tired and groggy in the afternoon, especially after a heavy lunch. Here are four ways to boost your energy lev…

Five apps to improve your mental health this year
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Five apps to improve your mental health this year

  • Updated
  • 0

There are apps for everything nowadays, including to help manage mental health. Here are the best ones on the market.

When having certain debt is actually a good thing
Business

When having certain debt is actually a good thing

  • Updated
  • 0

Debt is often labeled either good or bad. Good debt helps you move forward in your financial career, while bad debt holds you back. PennyGem’s…

Sugar detox: How to do it and what to expect
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Sugar detox: How to do it and what to expect

  • Updated
  • 0

Consuming too much sugar can cause inflammation and fatigue and increase your risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Why you should never mix certain medicines with alcohol
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Why you should never mix certain medicines with alcohol

  • Updated
  • 0

Drinking alcohol with some medicines means that the medicine may not work as effectively. But you also run the risk of a potentially fatal overdose.

The best foods for hair growth
Health, Medicine and Fitness

The best foods for hair growth

  • Updated
  • 0

Eating a balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals will give you stronger and healthier hair.

Five signs you aren't getting enough physical activity
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Five signs you aren't getting enough physical activity

  • Updated
  • 0

One in four adults don’t meet the global recommended levels of physical activity. Here are a few signs that you’re not moving enough.

When should you replace your mattress?
Home and Garden

When should you replace your mattress?

  • Updated
  • 0

Getting a good night’s sleep is incredibly important for your health and overall well-being.

Bad morning habits to avoid
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Bad morning habits to avoid

  • Updated
  • 0

Starting the day well is vital for maximizing productivity and making sure we can achieve our daily goals. Here are five bad morning habits th…

These small changes can have a big impact on mental health
Health, Medicine and Fitness

These small changes can have a big impact on mental health

  • Updated
  • 0

Small changes can have a big impact on your mental health. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 

Here are some tell tale signs you are ready to retire
Lifestyles

Here are some tell tale signs you are ready to retire

  • Updated
  • 0

According to a survey conducted by Natixis Investment Managers, the average age Americans stop working is 62. But the right age for you may be…

Four signs you aren't getting enough protein
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Four signs you aren't getting enough protein

  • Updated
  • 0

Protein is an essential part of a healthy diet and not consuming enough can cause serious health problems.

Handy household uses for boiling water
Home and Garden

Handy household uses for boiling water

  • Updated
  • 0

These helpful tips for using boiling water around the house are brought to you by Lifehacker.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News