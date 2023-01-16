The 988 helpline, health gadgets at CES and childhood obesity recommendations | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some health, science and technology stories.
- Callers keep flooding 988, the mental health and suicide prevention helpline.
- Health gadgets are among the items at this year’s CES show in Las Vegas.
- And there are new recommendations regarding childhood obesity.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
