The alligator vs. the trash bin: Watch a brave man trap an unwanted visitor in Florida

A man in Florida may have revolutionized the way we capture alligators. He used a trash bin.
After video spread on social media of him Tuesday bravely confronting an alligator outside a home, the unconventional wrangler became internet famous.
How famous? Even “The View” cohost Ana Navarro weighed in, reposting the video and writing, “As a Floridian, I demand to know. Somebody, please tell me why this isn’t an Olympic sport?”
The man who got so much attention is Abdul Gene Malik, who promptly started a GoFundMe, asking for money and offering his unique trapping services to anyone in need. The page is based in Mount Dora, and organized by “Philly Gator,” his nickname.
In the clip, the amateur wrangler, wearing just a T-shirt, shorts and sandals, shows zero fear as he comes at a medium-size alligator with a waste container on wheels as the reptile reverses.
“Watch out Watch out!” someone off camera screams. A woman laughs nervously.
Malik approaches the hissing alligator and scoops it up with the container as its tail flaps violently. He then smacks the lid on the gator’s head.
Seemingly stunned, the gator is suddenly scooped up into the container, Malik pulls the bin upright with the animal trapped inside, closes the top, and wheels it away. People laugh, cheer and howl.
The man rolls it down a grassy hill, grappling with the unwieldy container, almost falling.
“Let him go, bro!” a bystander yells. “Let him go!”
Malik then drops the container on its side, and the alligator slips into bushes as the hero collects the can to applause and runs like hell. A body of water looks to be nearby.
Despite the heroics, the Philly native’s GoFundMe Wednesday morning had only raised $30 of the $20,000 goal.
“I was faced with a life or death task that made me decide whether it’s me and my family or the gator,” the caption reads with a screenshot of the faceoff. “I am a combat veteran that struggle(s) to make ends month to month. Fortunately enough, everything happens for a reason. I will be using this support to help my family and numerous other families to remain gator FREE.”
The GFM adds that all gators “will be released safely back into their environment, miles away from any residential areas.”
Though this individual’s feat was incredible, it’s not advisable. There are professionals to deal with such matters if you ever encounter a gator in a residential neighborhood.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission has the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) for such matters; a contracted trapper will resolve the situation.
In other words: Don’t stuff the alligator in a trash can.
Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired horror movie 'The Conjuring' for sale for $1.2 million
Looking for a new home and not too worried by things that go bump in the night?
You could be in luck. The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie "The Conjuring" has just gone on the market for $1.2 million.
According to real estate agent Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, the 3,109-square-foot home on 8.5 acres in Burrillville is "one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States."
"Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s," the company said in a press release. "To this day, countless happenings have been reported."
These supposed supernatural happenings have been documented across pop culture in documentaries and on the big screen.
While the "The Conjuring" wasn't actually shot at the property, it were based on the chilling experiences of the Perron family, who lived in the early 19th-century house in the 1970s.
The film, directed by James Wan and starring Vera Farmiga, follows a family terrorized by spirits that haunt their home.
A third chapter of the movie franchise, entitled "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," was released in June.
The spooky farmhouse was last sold in 2019 for $439,000 to Jennifer and Cory Heinzen, who hosted events at the site and rented rooms overnight to paranormal investigators, the Wall Street Journal reports.
And the property seems to have lived up to its creepy reputation -- albeit with some benefits.
"The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business," the listing adds.
Police: Florida man tries to trade back vehicle he stole
LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man tried to trade in a vehicle from the same dealership he stole it from, police said.
Lake City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Monday, WTLV-TV reported.
Employees told officers that a man was trying to trade in his vehicle for a new one. But upon checking the VIN number, they found that the vehicle was stolen from the dealership’s lot a few days earlier.
The man admitted to stealing the vehicle, police said, adding the crime was captured on the dealership’s camera system.
He was arrested on charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
Costco is limiting how much toilet paper you can buy again
Costco is once again placing limits on purchases of toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies.
The Delta variant continues to spread across the globe, sending demand for those items higher. But that's not the only reason why Costco is limiting purchases. The warehouse store is also having trouble finding trucks, drivers and shipping containers to get the items to its stores.
"The factors pressuring supply chains and inflation include port delays, container shortages, Covid disruptions, shortages on various components, raw materials and ingredients, labor cost pressures and truck and driver shortages," said Costco CFO Richard Galanti, speaking to investors after reporting quarterly results Thursday evening. "Various major brands are requesting longer lead times, and in some cases, difficulty in finding drivers and trucks on short notice."
Last year, Costco and other retailers were having trouble keeping those products on their shelves because of panic buying by customers worried that they wouldn't be able to buy them in the future. Manufacturers were also unable to keep up with the surge in demand.
Although the increase in Covid cases may be causing an increase in demand for some items, Galanti's comments focused more on problems getting the products to the stores. He said the problems with the company's supply chain is causing it to order items earlier than it might otherwise.
Rather than just pay to move containers of freight from Asia to North America, Costco has chartered three container ships, with each ship able to carry 800 to 1,000 containers at a time. Costco anticipates it can make ten cross-Pacific trips a year with the ships.
The shipping costs are making some items more expensive, adding to other inflationary pressures.
"Price increases of pulp and paper goods, some items [are] up 4% to 8%," he said. Plastic items, such as trash bags, Ziploc bags, disposable cups and plates are up in the 5% to 11% range. Non-durable metal items, such as aluminum foil and beverage cans are up in the mid-single-digit range.
Costco reported slightly better than forecast earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter that ended August 29. Its shares were narrowly higher in pre-market trading Friday on the report, and are up 20% so far this year.
©2021 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.