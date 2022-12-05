 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The art of the editorial cartoon | Utterly Moderate Podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this Utterly Moderate Podcast episode we are exploring the work of editorial cartoonists who draw cartoons that provide political or social commentary on the important news of the day.

Joining us to discuss this are editorial cartoonists Adam Zyglis (The Buffalo News) and Phil Hands (Wisconsin State Journal).

Also, if you missed it, on November 29th our Connors Newsletter subscribers got to take part in an exclusive live podcast taping with heavyweight political commentator Bill Kristol from The Bulwark. Our subscribers were able to pose their questions to Mr. Kristol live and be a part of the show!

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

Episode Music:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

