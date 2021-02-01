The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Eide, who held the position of secretary general of Amnesty International Norway in the 2000s, said he received multiple emails and messages following his announcement of the nomination.

"People message me to say that BLM is a violent organization," he said. "I condemn all kinds of violence. However, these arguments were the same when Martin Luther King received the prize in 1964, or when Mandela received it in 1993."

"It is not a strong argument," he added. "If some elements of the movement may have been violent, that is not a reason to blame the whole movement."

A 2020 report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project showed that about 93% of racial justice protests in the US since the death of George Floyd have been peaceful and non-destructive.

"We hold the largest social movement in global history. Today, we have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. People are waking up to our global call: for racial justice and an end to economic injustice, environmental racism, and white supremacy," the Black Lives Matter movement tweeted on Friday. "We're only getting started."