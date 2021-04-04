The cast of 'Trial of the Chicago 7' on their SAG Awards win

LYNCH: It’s very frustrating because we did theatrical-distribution acting when it turned out to be streaming acting. I don’t know about you but this is not a Zoom suit. This is not a Zoom tux.

SACHA BARON COHEN: I must say I think it’s great that it came out on Netflix. The fear with a movie about an obscure historical event is that nobody goes to see it and it's in the specialty box-office section. The beauty of some of these streamers is that millions of people around the world saw this movie and they now know this powerful story and saw a great bit of art. That is the plus-side of this not being theatrical. Hopefully it will come out at some point in the theaters, but I think we benefited from it being on a streamer.

LANGELLA: I like it like this because I hate award shows. I go to very few but when I do — the tuxedo, the lines, people all over. This is much more civilized. I’m in my bedroom slippers. It’s really comfortable.

KEATON: I have no pants on.

AP: You'd normally about now be whisked away to some glamorous Hollywood party. Instead, you're talking to me on a laptop.