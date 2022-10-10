The complicated history of George Washington | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast. . .
- Segment One — The Life and Times of George Washington: George Washington University historian Denver Brunsman joins the show to share his insights on the life and career of George Washington, as well as his general reflections on the study of history and its place in the modern university.
- Segment Two — The Importance of Teaching Kids Financial Literacy: True Tamplin, who runs the digital marketing agency UpDigital and created the finance website Finance Strategists, joins the show to discuss the importance of teaching children a solid foundation in financial literacy.
