The cost of emailing your doctor, a fentanyl vaccine and endangered wildlife | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • Updated
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

With the long holiday weekend, we've compiled several recent health and science stories:

» Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that.

» Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe.

» A vaccine may help in the fight against the nation's fentanyl crisis.

» The Pentagon has received "several hundreds" of new UFO reports.

» A relative of the manatee is among 700 new species now facing extinction.

» The oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago.

» Tourists dive and learn more about the threatened Great Barrier Reef.

