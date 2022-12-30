The cost of emailing your doctor, a fentanyl vaccine and endangered wildlife | Hot off the Wire podcast

With the long holiday weekend, we've compiled several recent health and science stories:
» Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that.
» Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe.
» A vaccine may help in the fight against the nation's fentanyl crisis.
» The Pentagon has received "several hundreds" of new UFO reports.
» A relative of the manatee is among 700 new species now facing extinction.
» The oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago.
People are also reading…
» Tourists dive and learn more about the threatened Great Barrier Reef.
A new survey shows one in three Americans say their resolution for 2023 will focus on finances.
With 2022 coming to an end, our meteorologists look ahead to 2023.
The latest Behind the Headlines looks at recent colorectal cancer research and the reason why screening now begins at age 45.
🎧 What lessons can be learned from the national fentanyl epidemic on a local level? Learn more on Behind the Headlines.