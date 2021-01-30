The COVID-19 relief plan: Biden says he'll move without Republican support if needed

Republican lawmakers see a need for speeding vaccinations, but one Senate aide said their offices are not being bombarded with calls for an additional aid package. Constituents are more focused on the looming impeachment trial, said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

This has left the Biden team trying to expand its outreach beyond Capitol Hill.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden recognizes the importance of speaking directly to the American people about his plan for vaccinations and supporting the economy, but the pandemic has limited his ability to safely travel to drum up support. The administration is relying on TV interviews by White House officials and allies with local media and national shows like "The View," as well as calls with governors, local officials and progressive and civic groups.

"We're taking a number of creative steps, a little outside of the box," Psaki said. "Certainly, his preference would be to get on a plane and fly around the country."