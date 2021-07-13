'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show “This Is Us” snagged a nomination.

In a pandemic year in which housebound Americans relied more than ever on TV for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a variety of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.

One example: Mj Rodriguez of “Pose” is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category.

Netflix’s “The Crown” received its fourth nomination for best series, and is likely the streaming service’s best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.