The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead, injured in a St. Louis school shooting; and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news across the nation for Oct. 24.

Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday.

Jordan died Monday in a single car crash in Hollywood, according to reports by celebrity website TMZ and the Los Angeles Times, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

St. Louis shooting

At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and seven more were injured after a shooting Monday morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

A woman died at a hospital, and a teen girl was pronounced dead inside the school, both of gunshot wounds.

The suspect, a male not yet identified but estimated to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting was reported after 9 a.m. at South Kingshighway and Arsenal Street.

Adidas, Kanye West

The fallout facing the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has continued to grow as one of Hollywood’s biggest agencies stopped representing him.

CAA ended its relationship with Ye this month following his recent antisemitic outbursts in various interviews, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

But his airing of antisemitic views in a string of interviews has made it nearly impossible for companies to defend working with him, causing some brands such as Adidas to review their relationship with the rapper. Ye was suspended from Instagram and Twitter earlier this month.

