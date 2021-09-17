The FDA's meeting on Covid-19 boosters may not provide an answer to all the questions, experts say

"Typically, we have a pretty good idea of how (these meetings) are going to go ahead of time," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta said Thursday. "I gotta say, I'm not so sure on this one."

The outstanding questions, Gupta noted, included: Is immunity waning? How severe are breakthrough infections? How long does the booster effect last? And how much do boosters reduce transmission?

The questions are impacted by where the US stands in the pandemic.

The proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated -- now at around 54.2% of the entire population -- is still far below where experts have said it needs to be to slow or stop the spread, and cases have been on the rise.

The advisers will be looking at the data to balance safety and efficacy with the rise in infection and severe illness the US is facing, Reiner said.

"We want them to do this, we welcome this. But my guess is we're not going to hear sort of a blanket opening of boosters for the entire population," Reiner said.

Disparity in the Covid-19 pandemic