The first month: Scenes from the Biden presidency through 31 days
Enough senators cast “not guilty” votes to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The vote will give the former president an historic second acquittal in an impeachment trial.
Their claims were explosive. Their evidence was weak. These are the leading superspreaders of COVID-19 misinformation.
Rush Limbaugh, the bombastic talk radio host who became voice of American conservatism, has died at age 70.
This week's storms and cold — with more still predicted for the east and south — fit a pattern of worsening extremes seen in recent years. Have we done enough to prepare for more dangerous weather more often?
A Democratic congressman accused Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday of inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Word of McConnell’s decision came Saturday before what is expected to be a final day in the historic trial on the charge that Trump incited an insurrection in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Biden has established a regular schedule, including coffee in the mornings with the first lady, meetings and phone calls from the Oval Office and a return to his residence by 7 p.m.
The women came to the vaccination site wearing bonnets, gloves and glasses in an attempt to receive their vaccines.
The breakdown in Texas has sparked growing outrage over how the state failed such a test of a major point of state pride: energy independence. What's to blame for the failure?
Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during 2020 as coronavirus claimed more American lives than the greatest war. Blacks and Hispanics suffered the worst death rates, researchers say, but also people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions.