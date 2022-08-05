The future of abortion did not end with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling striking down Roe vs. Wade’s Constitutional protections.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law.
And Kansas voters sent a message about their desire to protect abortion rights in the historically conservative state. Those results also highlighted a busy day of primaries in multiple states around the country, including Michigan and Missouri.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew bipartisan support from her colleagues for visiting Taiwan, a move that angered China.
In other political news, a stiff penalty for a Capitol rioter, the Supreme Court made a ruling on a Trump-era immigration policy, there was bipartisan support for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, and a member of the House of Representatives was killed in a car crash.
There was flooding in Kentucky and a wildfire raging in Northern California. And a single winning lottery ticket was sold for a jackpot that topped $1 billion.
In international stories, an U.S. drone strike killed an al-Qaeda leader. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced on drug charges in Russia. The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And a former president of the Philippines died.
In financial news, gas prices have been dropping, but will there be sustained relief at the pump? That latest jobs reports. Concerns at Toyota. And tips to recession proof your life.
And finally in health, we look at the latest news on the monkeypox outbreak.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
