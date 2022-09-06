The future of digital Weather with the team at WeatherBrains | Across the Sky podcast

How is the digital weather space changing? We talked with the team of meteorologists at WeatherBrains, the long-running video and audio podcast based in Birmingham, Alabama.

We discussed how our careers brought us to this point and how we envisioned digital weather content for local audiences in the years to come. How do we compete with a new generation of social media influencers, and how do we deal with some of the plusses and minuses of working in an exclusively digital space?

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

The science behind extreme flooding and climate change | Across the Sky podcast Learn the science of flooding and what to expect in the future on the latest episode of Across the Sky.

Problems with wireless emergency weather alerts | Across the Sky podcast The weather alerts you get on your phone might be missing the mark. Learn why on the Across the Sky podcast.

In the sky with a hurricane hunter: Part 2 | Across the Sky podcast Lightning within hurricanes is rare but this week's Across the Sky weather podcast guest talks about the activity he saw inside Hurricane Rita.

Climate change and this summer's extreme heat | Across the Sky podcast 🎧 A climatologist talks about this summer's heat waves and how the weather is related to climate change on the Across the Sky podcast.

Replanting trees in the aftermath of natural disasters | Across the Sky podcast Trees destroyed in a natural disaster need to be replaced. Learn about the work of Retreet on the Across the Sky podcast.