  • Updated
BALTIMORE (AP) — The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

