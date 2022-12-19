 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Jan. 6 committee will make its closing argument today. Here's what to watch.

Members of Congress investigating the U.S. Capitol riot are set to vote on whether to recommend criminal charges be pursued against some of those involved in the attack, including against former U.S. president Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an "attempted coup" that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.

That is expected to be the committee's closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation's capital on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year.

Monday's meeting, to begin at 1 p.m. ET and streamed live on our website, will be the committee's 11th public session since forming in July 2021. One of the first hearings, on June 9, was viewed by more than 20 million people.

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

