The Latest: 150 more Afghan evacuees arrive in Albania

TIRANA, Albania — Another plane carrying 150 Afghans who fled their homeland fearing the Taliban takeover arrived in Albania early on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.

The new arrivals brought the total number of Afghans brought to this Balkan country to 607. A ministry statement said the plane had come from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Albania has accommodated most of the Afghans in hotels and some of them temporarily at the students’ campus in the capital of Tirana.

The government has said it may house up to 4,000 Afghans for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement.

———

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

— Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes

— Qatar emerges as key player in Afghanistan after US pullout