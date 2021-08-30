The Latest: 150 more Afghan evacuees arrive in Albania

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walks past an U.S air force airplane that flew them at Kosovo's capital Pristina International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
A U.S air force aircraft carrying families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, arrives at Kosovo's capital Pristina International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
British military personnel depart a C-17 aircraft at Royal Air Force Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, late Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The final UK troops and diplomatic staff were airlifted from Kabul on Saturday, drawing to a close Britain's 20-year engagement in Afghanistan and a two-week operation to rescue UK nationals and Afghan allies.
Kids covered in blankets follow their parents evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, arriving at Kosovo's capital Pristina International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Afghans came from the Ramstein military base in Germany, and they will be housed near the U.S. military Camp Bondsteel, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the capital Pristina.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, American Red Cross volunteers hand out food to evacuees from Afghanistan at Naval Station, Rota, Spain, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
British military personnel prepare to remove cargo from a C-17 aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, late Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The final UK troops and diplomatic staff were airlifted from Kabul on Saturday, drawing to a close Britain's 20-year engagement in Afghanistan and a two-week operation to rescue UK nationals and Afghan allies.
Police officers escort families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, after they arrived at Kosovo's capital Pristina International Airport Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
British military personnel prepare to remove cargo from a C-17 aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, late Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The final UK troops and diplomatic staff were airlifted from Kabul on Saturday, drawing to a close Britain's 20-year engagement in Afghanistan and a two-week operation to rescue UK nationals and Afghan allies.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Kepper Pickard, commanding officer, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, deplanes a Boeing 777 before it leaves NAS Sigonella with evacuees from Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
British military personnel depart a C-17 aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, late Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The final UK troops and diplomatic staff were airlifted from Kabul on Saturday, drawing to a close Britain's 20-year engagement in Afghanistan and a two-week operation to rescue UK nationals and Afghan allies.
A carry team loads a transfer case with the remain of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, into a transfer vehicle during a casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, for the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 28, 2021) a family of evacuees from Afghanistan play together at a temporary housing facility at Naval Station, Rota, Spain, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Crisis Response, and serving as pallbearers, kneel during a ramp ceremony on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, for the service members killed in action during operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walks past an U.S air force airplane that flew them at Kosovo's capital Pristina International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Afghans came from the Ramstein military base in Germany, and they will be housed near the U.S. military Camp Bondsteel, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the capital Pristina.
By The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania — Another plane carrying 150 Afghans who fled their homeland fearing the Taliban takeover arrived in Albania early on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.
The new arrivals brought the total number of Afghans brought to this Balkan country to 607. A ministry statement said the plane had come from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Albania has accommodated most of the Afghans in hotels and some of them temporarily at the students’ campus in the capital of Tirana.
The government has said it may house up to 4,000 Afghans for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement.
— Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
— Qatar emerges as key player in Afghanistan after US pullout
— Afghans killed outside airport were seeking new lives abroad