The Latest: Oklahoma gov seeks federal disaster declaration

“If fish kills do occur, the fish could be on the bottom of water bodies and may not be visible for a week or more,” the department noted in a news release Tuesday.

Although cold inland water might cause “small isolated” shad kills, biologists don’t expect serious problems with freshwater sport fish, the department said.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials in Oklahoma City say a homeless man is believed to the first weather-related death in the city since a winter storm and subfreezing temperatures moved into the state.

The man, described only as being in his 50s, was found west of downtown Oklahoma City, said Jerod Shadid, director of the city’s homeless services.

“With the weather it’s been hard ... to reach some locations, (homeless) camps can be far out in the field” and difficult for officials to reach, Shadid said. “We think it will be likely that we may find more people next week.”

Police Capt. Dan Stewart said there are no other known or suspected weather-related deaths in the city and that the cause of the homeless man’s death, while appearing to be due to the cold weather, will be determined by the state medical examiner.

