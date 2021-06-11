The Latest: 2021 Pulitzer Prizes honor journalism, arts

Hall is the author of the Olivier Award-winning “The Mountaintop” and is a Tony Award-nominated co-playwright of Broadway’s “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.”

NEW YORK — The Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism has been awarded to The New York Times for its reporting on the coronavirus.

The Times’ reporting on the pandemic stood out in 2020 for its depth and accessibility.

The paper provided a wealth of data in easy-to-digest forms, including graphs on new cases and hospitalizations, a map of hot spots and a table on trends by state.

The Pulitzer committee said the Times was recognized for “courageous, prescient and sweeping coverage of the coronavirus pandemic that exposed racial and economic inequities, government failures in the U.S. and beyond and filled a data vacuum that helped local governments, health care providers, businesses and individuals to be better prepared and protected.”

MINNEAPOLIS — The teenager whose video documenting the death of George Floyd set off a global movement over racial injustice has been awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes.