The Latest: A fairy-like Taylor Swift returns to Grammys

Carlile spoke to the AP this week and addressed how different it feels to be playing live music again after a year of the pandemic. She says “it feels good to be dressed up and to be sparkling.”

She said that after being a performer for her entire adult life, the lockdown has given her a chance to stop. Even if she is ready to get back to rhythm of touring.

“I’m kind of a born entertainer, you know, that’s who I am. But I always wondered what would happen if I stopped for long enough to kind of look inward,” Carlile says. “I’m really happy with what did happen, but I’m ready to get back on the road again.”

— Jonathan Landrum Jr. at the Grammy Awards (@MrLandrum31)

3 p.m.

Country star Mickey Guyton says her performance Sunday night on the Grammy Awards will be “a moment for Black people in country music.”

Guyton, a first-time nominee and first-time performer, is the first solo Black female artist to be nominated in a country category at the Grammys, following in the footsteps of the Pointer Sisters who have won a country Grammy Award.