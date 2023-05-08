Today is Monday, May 8, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 8
Police in Brownsville, Texas, are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city. Police confirmed the latest victim died Sunday night. At least 10 others were injured. The shelter’s surveillance video shows some of the victims were sitting on a curb around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver hit them with an SUV that ran a light before crashing into the victims. Police say they are investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional and whether the driver was intoxicated.
The Biden administration is starting work on new regulations it says will expand the rights of airline passengers. The rulemaking process being announced Monday would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they're stranded for reasons within the airline's control. It's the Democratic administration's latest salvo at the airlines. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and airline executives have blamed each other for causing flight disruptions. The Biden administration's pledge to draft new rules for airline consumers comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season. Most of the 10 largest U.S. airlines have promised to pay for accommodations for passengers stranded overnight.
Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996. Trump let a 5 p.m. Sunday deadline pass without asking to testify. It wasn't a surprise. Trump has not shown up once during the two-week Manhattan federal court trial. Writer E. Jean Carroll has testified at length. She has repeated claims she first made publicly in a 2019 memoir. The jury has viewed excerpts of an October videotaped deposition in which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever really knowing her.
Ukrainian air defenses have shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kyiv in Russia’s latest nighttime assault. Officials said Monday that attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces killed four civilians. Meanwhile, Moscow is adopting tight security on the eve of traditional Red Square commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Kyiv City Military Administration said five people in the capital were injured by falling drone debris. Air raid alarms sounded for more than three hours during the night. Officials said drone wreckage struck a two-story apartment building in Kyiv’s western Svyatoshynskyi district, while other debris struck a car parked nearby, setting it on fire.
Victory Day is Russia’s most important secular holiday, lauding two tenets that are central to its identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year. Many regions have canceled their observances of the 78th anniversary of Nazi Germany's capitulation in World War II because of concerns the events could be targets for Ukrainian attacks. However, Moscow’s Red Square military parade will go ahead on Tuesday despite Russia’s claim of an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin. For all the fearsome armaments that will be on display, Russia’s failure to make gains in Ukraine has undermined the image of its army’s indomitability.
Officials say a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died. Police officer Abdul Nazar said more bodies were expected to be recovered from inside the vessel. India’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard personnel were engaged in rescue work and trying find those who are still missing. Four people in critical condition were in a hospital. The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation. It’s not clear what caused the tourist boat to overturn in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district.
The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and floods and flames fueled by climate change. The winners will be announced beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern time. The Pulitzers honor the best stories in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater. The public service winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000. The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.
There is nothing like the promise of a chapter closing to draw people to the movie theater, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” earned $114 million in ticket sales on its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, where the film opened in 51 territories not including China, “Vol. 3” earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut. “Guardians Vol. 3” bumped “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” out of first place after four weekends atop the charts and kicked off the summer movie season.
A host-less, pre-taped and muted MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday became the first big awards show to air during the screenwriters’ strike, offering a commercial-heavy broadcast featuring lots of past recycled live clips. “Scream VI” won best movie, “The Last of Us” was crowned best TV show, Jenna Ortega won best performance in a TV show for “Wednesday” and Tom Cruise took home the best performance in a movie for “Top Gun: Maverick.” MTV filled the show with dozens of old clips, like an all-star 2001 performance of “Lady Marmalade” and Lizzo belting out her hit “Juice” in 2019.
James Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday that evened their playoff series at 2-2. Devin Booker had 36 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant also scored 36 points and Phoenix beat Denver to even their Western Conference semifinal playoff series at two games apiece. A complete recap of Sunday's action.
NHL Playoffs: Panthers beat Maple Leafs in OT, take 3-0 series lead; Devils cut Hurricanes' series lead
Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday night to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Jack Hughes had two goals and two assists to help New Jersey cut their series deficit to 2-1. Jordan Eberle sparked a five-goal outburst in the second period outburst with his fourth goal of the playoffs, Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves and Seattle took a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinal. A complete recap of Sunday's action.
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A’s said Blue died Saturday of medical complications stemming from cancer. Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and MVP after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA and 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons. He was 22 when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1996, South Africa took another step from apartheid to democracy by adopting a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for Blacks and whites.
In 1968, Jim “Catfish” Hunter of the Oakland A’s pitches a perfect game, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-0. It is the first perfect game in the …
