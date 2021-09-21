The Latest: Argentina, Colombia warn of debt crisis

Fernández, for his part, called Argentina’s indebtedness to the International Monetary Fund “toxic and irresponsible.” His predecessor, Mauricio Macri, arranged a $57 billion loan that Fernández has previously said was unpayable. His country has received $45 billion of the total, and the president refused to accept the remainder.

———

NEW YORK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the “very different mood in Washington” about the urgency of dealing with climate change since President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump.

Johnson, who is due to meet Biden at the White House on Tuesday, said the U.S. government was “passionately committed to fixing climate change.”

Johnson is due to host a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow in November, and has been using a visit to the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week to urge nations to contribute more to help poor countries tackle the crisis.

Britain welcomed Biden’s announcement Tuesday that the U.S. would double its contribution.

Johnson downplayed the likelihood of a U.S.-U.K. trade deal being struck soon, saying this week that Biden had “a lot of fish to fry.”