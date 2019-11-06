The Latest: Beshear confident he won, looks toward governing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on Kentucky's race for governor (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Democrat Andy Beshear says he's confident in the outcome of the Kentucky governor's election as he pivots toward preparing to govern the state.

Beshear told reporters Wednesday that he has not heard from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has not conceded.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, said the hard-fought campaign ended Tuesday night and that it's time to move forward with a smooth transition.

He appointed his top deputy in the attorney general's office, J. Michael Brown, to lead his transition team. He said the budget he submits to lawmakers early next year will focus on education, health care and infrastructure.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

———

3 a.m.

Kentucky's bitter race for governor went into overtime as Democrat Andy Beshear declared victory while Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a close ally of President Donald Trump, refused to concede with results showing he trailed by a few thousand votes.

Kentucky has some sorting out to do before inaugurating its next governor.