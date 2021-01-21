The Latest: Biden boosts US response to COVID-19 pandemic

———

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine President Alberto Fernández was given the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for the coronavirus after local health authorities recommended its use for those 60 and older.

The 64-year-old president was given a shot by a nurse at the Hospital Posadas in Buenos Aires, the capital. Fernández assured Argentines that the vaccine, which has been distributed to the public since Dec. 29, is safe.

Argentine officials on Wednesday expanded their recommendation to cover vaccinating those 60 and older after receiving data from Russia indicating it was safe and effective for that group. Fernández will get a second dose after 21 days.

VILLA EL SALVADOR, Peru — The Peruvian government announced new oxygen-production equipment it says will assist hospitals across the country.

Oxygen has become a scarce commodity in this city of more than 508,000 during a second wave of coronavirus infections. Most of the hospitals in Peru lack the equipment necessary to produce oxygen.

The desperation has led some businesses to triple its price, forcing many to plunder their savings or sell belongings to afford it.