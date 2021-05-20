The Latest: Big gaps in US vaccine rates in South, Northeast

After successful keeping the virus at bay for months, Singapore is seeing a resurgence, with infections of untraceable origin rising to 48 cases in the past week, from 10 the previous week. The spike in cases has further delayed Singapore’s plan to launch a travel bubble with Hong Kong.

The government recently imposed stringent social distancing measures until June 13, restricting public gatherings to two people and banning dine-in service at restaurants. Schools also moved online after students in several institutions tested positive.

———

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s worst outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic grew Thursday, with a worrisome 63 new cases not having a clear connection to existing cases.

The island raised its alert level this week, banning indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. Schools are shut for two weeks, and many people are working from home.

The majority of the cases in the latest outbreak have been discovered in the capital, Taipei, and neighboring New Taipei.

The island overall reported 286 new cases on Thursday that were transmitted domestically and more than 600,000 people are in quarantine because they were exposed to someone who was infected.