The Latest: BioNTech to make vaccines in Singapore

The same poll found nearly two in three in Japan want to cancel the Tokyo Olympics, which is to start in 11 weeks. The extension of the state of emergency has caused the postponement of an expected mid-May visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Fuji News Network reported Monday, without citing sources, that the IOC and Japanese organizers are arranging a visit in June.

BEIJING — A Chinese pharmaceutical company and BioNTech SE, the co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the shot to protect against COVID-19.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. said in a stock filing on Sunday night that the companies will invest up to $100 million each to set up the venture.

The vaccine has yet to be approved in mainland China, where regulations require an in-country clinical trial. BioNTech’s CEO has said the company expects the shot to be approved in July.

The joint venture aims to supply shots for the Chinese population, but no timing was given on when the shots would be distributed.