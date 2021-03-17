The Latest: Black Lives Matter group expresses solidarity

———

2:05 p.m.

The suspect in the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight has been charged with murder and assault.

Authorities in Cherokee County say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault in the shooting at a massage parlor there.

The other victims were killed at two massage parlors in Atlanta.

Officials said they’re still investigating whether the Georgia killings were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans. Six of the victims were Asian and seven were women. Authorities said the the man accused in the shootings told police his act wasn’t racially motivated and that he potentially had a “sex addiction.”

———

11:45 a.m.

The shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight is the sixth mass killing this year in the United States and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, killing that took nine lives.

That's according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.