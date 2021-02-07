The Latest: Brady, Bucs dominate Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs got another field goal to start the second half but are still seeking their first touchdown of the Super Bowl.

Harrison Butker kicked a 52-yard field goal to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 21-9. The long kick came after Patrick Mahomes couldn’t connect with Travis Kelce on third and 8.

Mahomes is 0 for 6 passing on third down in the game with Kansas City’s only conversion coming on his run. He led the NFL in the regular season with 47% of his third-down passes going for first downs.

Butker also connected from 49 and 34 yards in the first half and has made all six attempts this season from at least 50 yards.

8:35 p.m.

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu have been going at it all game in Super Bowl 55.

The Buccaneers quarterback and Chiefs defensive back began jawing early in the first half after Mathieu’s interception was negated by a Kansas City penalty.

Mathieu was whistled for a pass interference in the closing seconds of the first half. The penalty set up Antonio Brown’s 1-yard touchdown catch that gave Tampa Bay a 21-6 halftime lead over the defending champions.