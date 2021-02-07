The Latest: Brady, Gronk connect again to put Bucs up 14-3

Brady hooked up with former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown to put Tampa Bay up 7-3 over the Kansas City Chiefs with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.

It was the 13th time Brady and Gronk have hooked up for a postseason touchdown. That breaks the record they shared with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

Brady’s nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. That came on a field goal in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

The Buccaneers punted on their first two possessions before Brady engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

———

7:05 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs have scored first in the Super Bowl.

Harrison Butker kicked a 49-yard field goal on Kansas City’s second drive to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead over Tampa Bay.

Patrick Mahomes missed a deep pass to Tyreek Hill on third down to lead to the kick. Mahomes is just 1 for 6 for 3 yards early in the game. He has rushed for 24 yards and two first downs for the most yards rushing for a QB in the first quarter of the Super Bowl since Steve Young had 36 for the 49ers 26 years ago.