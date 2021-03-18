The Latest: Bulgaria issues 10-day nationwide lockdown

The number of patients being treated in hospitals continues to break records day by day, with 10,386 patients hospitalized on Thursday, 1,170 of which are on ventilators.

Health officials have attributed the powerful surge in Hungary to the spread of a variant of the coronavirus first discovered in the United Kingdom, which Chief Medical Officer Cecila Muller said is “practically raging” through the country.

Hungarian officials have been critical of the European Union’s vaccine rollout, and hope a large quantity of vaccines purchased from Russia and China will bring an end to the surge.

———

ROME — Italy is marking the anniversary of one of the most haunting moments of its COVID-19 emergency, when Bergamo’s death toll reached such heights that an army convoy had to transport the dead out because its cemeteries and crematoria were full.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi is visiting the northern city of Bergamo on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary. He is laying a wreath at the cemetery and inaugurating a forest named in honor of the more than 100,000 people who have died in the pandemic in Italy, the first country in the West to be hit.