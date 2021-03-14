The Latest: Carlile dedicates Grammys performance to Prine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Grammy Awards (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Brandi Carlile is excited to perform at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, even if there isn’t an audience. She says she’s really only performing for one person — the late singer-songwriter John Prine.

“I think that in the past performing in front of an audience is the only thing that matters to me,” Carlile tells The Associated Press. “But this time I’m just performing for John Prine. It’s just for John, and I know he’s there.”

Carlile spoke to the AP this week and addressed how different it feels to be playing live music again after a year of the pandemic. She says “it feels good to be dressed up and to be sparkling.”

She said that after being a performer for her entire adult life, the lockdown has given her a chance to stop. Even if she is ready to get back to rhythm of touring.

“I’m kind of a born entertainer, you know, that’s who I am. But I always wondered what would happen if I stopped for long enough to kind of look inward,” Carlile says. “I’m really happy with what did happen, but I’m ready to get back on the road again.”