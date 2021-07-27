The Latest: CDC: Masks indoors in US where cases surging

Shawnee Mission joins the public school districts in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, in requiring masks for at least some students, but it is the only district among six in Johnson County to do it. Johnson County is the most populous county in Kansas.

The Shawnee Mission board’s vote Monday night was 6-1 in favor of mandating masks in elementary schools. It has about 26,000 students and is the third-largest school district in Kansas, behind Wichita and Olathe.

———

CLEVELAND -- Teens are more likely to experience heart inflammation if they develop COVID-19 than the exceedingly rare risk after vaccination, researchers reported Tuesday.

The risk of heart inflammation in male teens was nearly six times greater from the coronavirus than from vaccination, and for females the virus risk was 21 times greater, the research team concluded.

The side effect has been reported in several hundred people younger than 30, mostly males, after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. U.S. officials and independent medical experts said last month the benefits of those shots far outweigh that small risk.

The Pfizer shot is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine available for kids as young as 12 in the U.S.