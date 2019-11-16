The Latest: 5 charged in high school football game shooting

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Five men have been charged in connection with a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey that left three people wounded, including a 10-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

Atlantic County prosecutors said Saturday that a man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. The four other men also face weapons charges.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

Prosecutors say a 27-year-old man remains hospitalized in stable condition will be undergoing surgery. A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition and a 15-year old boy was treated for a graze wound. Authorities earlier had said only two people were wounded.

———

9:10 a.m.

A gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people and touching off “mayhem” as fans and players frantically ran for cover.