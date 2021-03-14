The Latest: Chick Corea adds to his Grammy haul posthumously

The award was announced during the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, which hands out the majority of the awards ahead of the main telecast at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“Jojo Rabbit” and the “Joker” soundtrack also won Grammys in the segment of the show that awarded music created for visual media.

“Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi accepted the award virtually from what appeared to be a trailer. He said he was working on a film set. He joked, “I guess they’re just giving Grammys to anyone now. I’ll take it.”

3:20 p.m.

Beyoncé — and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — have won the Grammy Award for best music video.

Blue Ivy is the second youngest winner of a Grammy behind Leah Peasell, who was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

Neither Beyoncé or Blue Ivy were on the virtual Premiere Ceremony where the award was announced.

The win brings Beyoncé a step closer to becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history. Beyoncé won her 25th Grammy on Sunday, hours before the official awards show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.