The Latest: Poet laureate Gorman honors essential workers

The quarterback matchup between Brady and Patrick Mahomes is the sixth ever in the Super Bowl between former AP MVPs, the second between former Super Bowl MVPs and the first between players who had previously won both awards.

6:15 p.m.

Pregame festivities for the Super Bowl have started with a video recording of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as players from Tampa Bay and Kansas City lined up on each goal line.

The NFL opened the season with the same show of racial solidarity and did it again before the final game. Both teams went to their locker rooms after the rendition by Alicia Keys.

The league chose “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an addition to the national anthem for opening weekend and for the Super Bowl after a national reckoning over race sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

6 p.m.

The first socially distanced Super Bowl is set for 25,000 fans with 7,500 vaccinated health care workers attending the Tampa Bay-Kansas City matchup for free.