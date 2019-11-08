The Latest: Colorado synagogue bomb suspect to remain jailed

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a court appearance of a man accused of plotting to bomb a Colorado synagogue (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A man arrested on suspicion of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue will remain in jail for now.

Richard Holzer appeared briefly Friday in federal court in Denver and waived his right to have the evidence against him reviewed.

His attorney, Mary Butterton, told the judge magistrate that Holzer would not fight his jail detention at this time but may do so later.

Holzer, who was shackled and wearing a yellow jumpsuit, watched the brief proceedings from the jury box in the courtroom.

The 27-year-old was arrested Nov. 1 after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives to bomb Temple Emanuel in Pueblo.

After the hearing, Butterton declined to comment on the allegations against Holzer.

9:30 p.m.

A man arrested on suspicion of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue is set to be back in court.