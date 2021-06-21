The Latest: Companies boost vaccine rollout in Japan

“What we’ve found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply — we have plenty of doses to share with the world — but this is a Herculean logistical challenge,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki said shipments will go out as soon as countries are ready to receive the doses and the administration sorts out logistical complexities, including vaccination supplies like syringes and alcohol prep pads, cold-storage for the doses, customs procedures and even language barriers. Psaki said she was not aware of how many doses would be shipped by the end of the month.

The excess doses are not needed in the U.S., where demand for vaccinations has plummeted in recent weeks as more than 177 million Americans have received at least one shot.

———

GENEVA — A senior World Health Organization expert said the agency would be following up with Olympic and Japanese authorities about their decision on Monday to allow domestic fans to attend the Summer Games.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan noted that Japan’s recent COVID-19 rates were lower than those seen in many other countries, including Britain, the U.S., France and the Netherlands.