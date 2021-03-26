The Latest: Cyprus reports "alarming" rise of variant cases

Serbia, a top European nation in the number of administered coronavirus shots per capita, is among the first Western Balkan country to start vaccinating migrants who are considered a highly vulnerable group in the pandemic.

Earlier this month, a migrant camp in neighboring Bosnia experienced a major coronavirus outbreak.

There are thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia stuck in Serbia and Bosnia as they attempt to cross into neighboring European Union member Croatia on their way to Western nations.

———

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s government is extending its mandatory work-at-home order through the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government says even if the current state of emergency decree allowing lockdowns is lifted, people must still work from home if they can.

Also, companies must have staggered working hours for staff to avoid large gatherings.

———

NEW YORK — Coronavirus contact tracing programs across the U.S. scaled back their ambitions as cases surged in winter, but New York City has leaned into its $600 million tracing initiative.