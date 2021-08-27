The Latest: Denmark lowers COVID threat, citing vaccinations

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella on Friday said the lockdown was extended because people were not adequately adhering to the restrictions.

Sri Lanka is witnessing an unprecedented virus surge, with over 407,000 confirmed cases and 7,948 confirmed deaths as of Thursday. Doctors and trade unions have warned that hospitals and morgues are reaching maximum capacities.

Under the Sri Lanka’s quarantine laws, those who violate quarantine rules could face a penalty of LKR 10,000 ($54), six months’ imprisonment or both.

———

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s government has extended a strict nationwide lockdown through Tuesday as it tries to quash its first outbreak of the coronavirus in six months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday the government expects to keep Auckland, where most of the cases have been found, in full lockdown for at least two more weeks. But she expects most other parts of the country can ease restrictions slightly from Wednesday.