The Latest: Doctor accused of performing unneeded surgeries
The Latest: Doctor accused of performing unneeded surgeries

Doctor accused of unnecessary surgeries held without bail

This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. Perwaiz is due in U.S. District Court in Norfolk Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a Virginia doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries on his ob/gyn patients (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A Virginia doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgical procedures on his patients has been ordered held without bail while he awaits trial.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was charged last week with health care fraud after authorities said he performed unneeded procedures on many of his patients, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations.

Magistrate Judge Robert Krask ordered Perwaiz held without bail Thursday after a prosecutor said 173 women have come forward since his arrest to describe similar experiences. The judge called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”

Perwaiz’s attorney said he has received a flood of unsolicited emails from patients praising and supporting the doctor.

The judge said that if the charges are proven, the doctor’s actions represent a “gross abuse of patient trust.”

1:16 a.m.

A Virginia doctor is headed to court to face allegations that he performed unnecessary surgical procedures on his patients.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, of Chesapeake, is due Thursday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

Prosecutors allege that the 69-year-old Perwaiz performed unneeded procedures on some of his patients without their knowledge or consent, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations. His lawyer did not return calls seeking comment on the charges.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk said the FBI is encouraging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call the FBI or send a tip through its website.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

