The Latest: Doctors: Girls shot in remarkably good spirits

Jessica Dumont, a former student at Saugus High School, places balloons on a makeshift memorial at Central Park in honor of the victims of a shooting at the high school Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot several classmates and then himself in a quad area of Saugus High School Thursday morning.
Emergency personnel remove an injured person following a shooting at Saugus High School, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2015 in Santa Clarita, Calif.
A student gunman opened fire Thursday at a Southern California high school, killing two students, wounding three others and shooting himself in the head, authorities said. He was in grave condition.
Students are comforted as they wait to be reunited with their parents following a shooting at Saugus High School that injured several people, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
D.J. Hamburger, center in blue, a teacher at Saugus High School, comforts a student after reports of a shooting at the school on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
People wait outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the suspect was in custody and was being treated at a hospital. He said the suspect was a student but gave no further information.
A member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department stands outside of Saugus High School with his weapon drawn after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
This photo from video provided by KTLA-TV shows police vehicles filling the street in front of the home of the alleged shooter, with the brown roof at center, after a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., early Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
FBI and other law enforcement gather at the scene following a shooting at Saugus High School, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2015 in Santa Clarita, Calif.
The sun begins to set over Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2019, after a shooting incident there that morning. Authorities said a 16-year-old student shot five students, then himself.
Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a student at nearby Valencia High School during a vigil at Central Park in the aftermath of a shooting at Saugus Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Flowers and notes have been left outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2019, after a shooting incident there that morning. Authorities said a 16-year-old student shot five students, then himself.
Medical personnel load an injured person into an ambulance outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., after a student gunman opened fire at the school on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2015.
A member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department outside of Saugus High School in the aftermath of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Flowers are placed in front of Saugus High School in the aftermath of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Flowers and cards are placed in front of Saugus High School in the aftermath of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Members of Saugus High School's Air Force JUNIOR ROTC unit hold a moment of silence in memory of the victims of a shooting at the school earlier in the day Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot five classmates and then himself in a quad area of Saugus High School Thursday morning.
A sign reads #centurionstrong during a vigil at Central Park in the aftermath of a shooting at Saugus High School Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot several classmates and then himself in a quad area of Saugus High School Thursday morning.
Members of Saugus High School's Air Force JUNIOR ROTC unit make a military salute in memory of the victims of a shooting at the school earlier in the day Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Students embrace during a vigil at Central Park in the aftermath of a shooting at Saugus High School Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot five classmates and then himself in a quad area of Saugus High School Thursday morning.
A student pulled a gun from his backpack and opened fire at a Southern California high school Thursday, killing two students and wounding three others before shooting himself in the head on his 16th birthday, authorities said.
People affected by the Saugus High School shooting comfort each other during a vigil at Central Park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot several classmates and then himself in a quad area of the high school Thursday morning.
People hug each other during a vigil for the Saugus High School shooting victims at Central Park, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot several classmates and then himself in a quad area of Saugus High School Thursday morning.
Young people, some in military JUNIOR ROTC uniforms, and parents gather around a flagpole adorned with candles, and balloons in the blue, silver and white colors of Saugus High School waving in a slight breeze, at Central Park in Santa Clarita, Calif., after a shooting at the school earlier Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot several classmates and then himself in a quad area of Saugus High School Thursday morning.
Dr. Evan Valle, left, with Dr. Boris Borazjani, at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills, tell reporters they treated a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl after Thursday's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, during a news conference Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. The suspected gunman shot five students, seemingly at random, and then shot himself in the head and remains in critical condition Friday.
Doctors at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills tell reporters they treated a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl after Thursday's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, during a news conference Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. The suspected gunman shot five students, seemingly at random, and then shot himself in the head and remains in critical condition Friday.
Dr. Boris Borazjani, a Critical Care Surgery Specialist at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills, tells reporters he treated a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl after Thursday's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, during a news conference Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. The suspected gunman shot five students, seemingly at random, and then shot himself in the head and remains in critical condition Friday.
Doctors who treated two girls shot in the attack at a high school outside Los Angeles say both were in remarkably good spirits when they arrived at a hospital for treatment.
Dr. Boris Borazjani of Providence Holy Cross Hospital told reporters Friday that both girls were sitting up and “smiling and talking” while undergoing treatment after Thursday’s shooting at Saugus High School in in the city of Santa Clarita that killed two students.
Dr. Evan Valle added that “both girls were very stoic.”
Borazjani called gun violence like the shooting at the school “an unacceptable public health problem.”
The 16-year-old boy suspected of opening fire is in critical condition at another hospital.
Officials say the 16-year-old boy suspected of killing two students at his high school outside Los Angeles remains in critical condition.
Henry Mayo Hospital spokesman Patrick Moody gave the update about the boy’s condition on Friday, a day after the shooting at Saugus High School in in the city of Santa Clarita