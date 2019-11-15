The Latest: Doctors: Girls shot in remarkably good spirits

Law enforcement officials have said the unidentified boy was gravely wounded. They say he shot five students seemingly at random and then shot himself in the head about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on his 16th birthday.

The boy lived with his mother in a modest home on a leafy street in Santa Clarita. It’s a Los Angeles suburb of about 210,000 people known for good schools, safe streets and relatively affordable housing.

8:10 a.m.

Doctors say two of the victims wounded in a Southern California high school shooting are doing well after treatment and should be released from a hospital in a day or two.

Doctors at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills told reporters Friday they treated a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl after Thursday’s shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

Doctors say the 15-year-old was shot below the belly button. Her wound was cleaned and the bullet was retrieved. She’s described as recovering.

The 14-year-old was shot in the lower right abdomen. The doctors say arrived in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

7:20 a.m.