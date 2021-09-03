The Latest: EU, AstraZeneca end legal tiff on vaccine supply

The government acted on a recommendation by the Danish Health Authority, which says the “revaccination of residents in nursing homes starts now, as they are at increased risk of a serious course of COVID-19.”

———

AMSTERDAM — The European Medicines Agency says it’s examining whether there is a risk of a rare inflammatory syndrome in people who have received the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator says it is assessing the case of a 17-year-old male in Denmark who developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome after receiving a dose. He has since recovered.

The EMA says several other instances of the syndrome had been reported elsewhere across Europe and a few cases have also been recorded in the U.S. The syndrome is a rare, serious inflammatory condition that affects multiple parts of the body and can include severe fever, tiredness, chest pain and breathing difficulties.