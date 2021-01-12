The Latest: Fla. lawyer in tobacco cases dies from COVID-19

———

WICHITA, Kan. — Students in Wichita, Kan., are resuming in-person learning, and bars and restaurants in the Kansas City area can stay open later while keeping limits on capacity because of the pandemic.

The Wichita school district is bringing elementary students back to classrooms Wednesday, after sending them home late last year because of a lack of substitute teachers and rising coronavirus cases.

The district plans for middle and high school students to begin later this month a hybrid mode of in-person learning part of the time and at home the rest. The older students have been remote learning since the start of the academic year.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants in the Kanas City area are being allowed to remain open past midnight starting Wednesday as officials seek to help the businesses.

———

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on the state’s employers to keep workers at home if possible, but the governor says he won’t tighten his current pandemic restrictions on businesses any further.

Edwards said Tuesday that he has renewed the same coronavirus rules that have been in place since late November. They had been scheduled to expire Wednesday.